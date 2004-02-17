One Weigh Station, Millions of Dollars in Pot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pemiscot County, MO

One Weigh Station, Millions of Dollars in Pot

By: Ryan Tate

PEMISCOT CO., MO -- The Missouri Commercial Vehicle Weigh Station just south of Hayti along Interstate 55 is a busy one. But few could guess how busy it has been in recent weeks.

More than 2,000-pounds of marijuana, with a street value of more than $4-million, was found in the back of three truck in recent weeks. "This is a drug route carriers use," officer Randy Cobb said. "This is the route of travel we see from the border of Mexico headed to Chicago and north of there."

Cobb helped make his bust after some glaring mistakes by the driver. "When I called the driver in, the first thing I noticed was he wasn't 21, not old enough to operate in interstate commerce which aroused my suspicion," Cobb said. "He also didn't know the passenger with him, and the passenger didn't know the driver. The driver also didn't know what his destination was."

That was February 14th. The next day, another suspicious truck rolled up to the same weigh station, and Officer Larry Masterson. "Just after doing some routine paperwork, some things didn't seem right," Masterson said. A little more investigating turned up more than 600 pounds of marijuana. But this isn't new for this weigh station and the officers who work there. "I've been here since 1992, I would say we've confiscated 20,000 pounds of marijuana, and 5,000 pounds of cocaine," Cobb said. "This weekend's busts were actually small from what we're used to."

