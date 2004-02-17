One Weigh Station, Millions of Dollars in Pot

By: Ryan Tate

PEMISCOT CO., MO -- The Missouri Commercial Vehicle Weigh Station just south of Hayti along Interstate 55 is a busy one. But few could guess how busy it has been in recent weeks.

More than 2,000-pounds of marijuana, with a street value of more than $4-million, was found in the back of three truck in recent weeks. "This is a drug route carriers use," officer Randy Cobb said. "This is the route of travel we see from the border of Mexico headed to Chicago and north of there."

Cobb helped make his bust after some glaring mistakes by the driver. "When I called the driver in, the first thing I noticed was he wasn't 21, not old enough to operate in interstate commerce which aroused my suspicion," Cobb said. "He also didn't know the passenger with him, and the passenger didn't know the driver. The driver also didn't know what his destination was."