Richwoods, MO

Shawn Hornbeck Reward Goes Away

Originally on KFVS12.com February 18, 2004

By: CJ Cassidy

RICHWOODS, Mo. -- Sixteen months after the search for Shawn Hornbeck began, his parents believe they could finally be on the right track.

At midnight Tuesday, $75,000 in reward money is gone.Shawn's parents, Craig and Pamela Akers, say they're tired of playing games, and want anyone with information to come forward now.

Eleven-year-old Shawn went missing October 6th, 2002 in Richwoods, Missouri. The Akers plan on being a lot more aggressive, when they take calls from people.They'll also start going through the thousands of leads they've had called in so far, to see if they might lead them to Shawn."We had reached a plateau, to where new leads weren't coming in regularly enough," Craig told Heartland News.

So Craig and Pam decided they had to come up with a new plan to search for their son; a plan that does away with the reward previously offered."It's a risky decision you never know if the one person who has information the only motivation is with the money, and we're taking the money off the table," Pam says.

But despite Pam's fears, Craig says he believes they're now on the right track."We're going to be more aggressive in trying to collect information and trying to convince people we have to know where the information is coming from to be able to track down some of the stories," Craig says.

Some of those stories, or rumors, have been horrifiying.But a phone call Craig received from a man, Monday evening, stands apart from the rest."He'd seen a boy in a vehicle who appeared to have a rope around his neck and wrists. He was bound, had no shirt...and was fairly dark complected," Craig says. "If the person inside fit Shawn's description, that's very helpful, because we've got a description of the vehicle and license plate number on it, and it could lead us somewhere," Pam says.

And until it does, the Akers say they'll keep on looking."If it's a case where he's been abducted, there's a strong possibility he's still alive," Craig tells us. The Akers their friends and relatives who donated money for the reward can take it back if they need to.

If you have any information, please call the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation toll free at (866) 400-5353.

