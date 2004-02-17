Originally on KFVS12.com February 18, 2004 Shawn Hornbeck Reward Goes Away

By: CJ Cassidy RICHWOODS, Mo. -- S

ixteen months after the search for

S

hawn

H

ornbeck began

,

his parents believe they could finally be on the right track.

A

t midnight

Tuesday, $75,000

in reward money is gone.

S

hawn's parents,

C

raig and

P

amela

A

kers, say

they're tired of playing games

,

and want anyone with information to come forward now.

E leven - year - old S hawn went missing October 6th, 2002 in R ichwoods, M issouri . T he A kers plan on being a lot more aggressive , when they take calls from people. T hey'll also start going through the thousands of leads they've had called in so far, to see if they might lead them to Shawn. "W e had reached a plateau , to where new leads weren't coming in regularly enough ," Craig told Heartland News.

S

o

C

raig and

P

am decided they had to come up with a new plan to search for their son

; a

plan that does away with the reward previously offered

.

"I

t's a risky decision

you

never know if

the

one person who ha

s

information the only motivation i

s with the

money

, and we're taking the money off the table," Pam says.

B

ut despite

P

am's fears

,

C

raig says he believes they're now on the right track.

"We're

going to be more aggressive in trying to collect information and trying to convince people we have to know where

the

information is coming fr

o

m to be able to track down some of the stori

es," Craig says.

S ome of those stories , or rumors , have been horrifiying. B ut a phone call C raig received from a man, M onday evening, stands apart from the rest. "H e'd seen a boy in a vehicle who appeared to have a rope around his neck and wrists . H e was bound , had no shirt... and was fairly dark complected ," Craig says. "I f the person inside fit S hawn's description , that's very helpful , because we've got a description of the vehicle and license plate number on it , and it could lead us somewhere ," Pam says.

A nd until it does , the A kers say they'll keep on looking. "I f it's a case where he's been abducted , there's a strong possibility he's still alive ," Craig tells us. T he A kers their friends and relatives who donated money for the reward can take it back if they need to.