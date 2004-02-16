Deadly Domestic Attack

By: CJ Cassidy

FREDERICKTOWN, MO -- A

husband stands accused of beating his 26-year-old wife to death

, on Sunday,

as their two young sons looked on.

Police say they knew James and Andrew Boekemier and knew they had problems. They say they were called out to their home in the county, several times over the past five years. Family members however say they never thought things would get so ugly. "I heard her tell him to go ahead and hit me , I know you're going to hit me so get it over with now.. then he grabbed the phone and it went dead ."

T hat's the chilling account from A lice Boekemier after she was forced to call police S unday evening , to try and protect her daughter in law and two young grand sons from her own son. "B y the time the kids had already come back , they were too late , and A ndrea was gone ," Alice sobbed.

P olice C hief K eith D e S pain says investigators found A ndrea 's body outside her home on M adison S treet. "T here were severe lacerations and contusions on her torso and head ," he said. 31 - year - old J ames Boekemier now faces second degree murder charges for beating his wife to death .

F amily members say the couple just got back together a week ago . They were separated after J ames was convicted on counterfeiting charges back in 2001. "T hey were going to work things ou t," Alice said. J ames' younger brother T ony was at the couple's home when the fight started. "I saw him have a long hard plastic kid's baseball bat , and I saw him beating on her with it ," Tony told us, after saying he was thrown against the wall by his brother when he tried to intervene.

A s the Boekemier family struggles to deal with the horror they've witnessed , A lice says no one could imagine the pain she's suffering. "O f course we loved her , but he was our son , and what he did was wrong. I d on't agree with what he did , and he should be punished ; but it's still a loss.. it's a double loss," Alice says. She adds that her son wrote to A ndrea saying he would kill her and the kids if she left him.

S he says the M adison C ounty S heriff's D epartment knew about those letters , but we couldn't reach the S heriff for comment.

Funeral arrangements are pending. If you would like to help with funeral expenses, a fund has been set-up. The family says you can send in donations to: