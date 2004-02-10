Firefighters Battle Flames and Oxygen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett, MO

Firefighters Battle Flames and Oxygen

By: Ryan Tate

KENNETT, MO -- Three Kennett firefighters went to the hospital after an explosion at a home Tuesday morning. Flames engulfed the house when firefighters arrived, but it was an oxygen tank that gave them the most trouble. "It was a blast, a flash and debris flying everywhere," Kennett Assistant Fire Chief David Horton said.

"All we heard was a big kaboom and a red ball of fire," Captain Bill Monroe said. One of the residents of the house uses a machine to help here breathe. She keeps a spare oxygen tank in the closet. Firefighters didn't know it was there.

The three firefighters were treated and released from the hospital. "The Kennett Fire Department was blessed Tuesday," Horton said. Horton says the two residents are also lucky. The fire started when one of the residents fell asleep with a cigarette still lit. A smoke detector alerted both out of their sleep and outside. "This is just another example of how smoke detectors save lives," Horton said.

