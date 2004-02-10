Firefighters Battle Flames and Oxygen

By: Ryan Tate

KENNETT, MO -- Three Kennett firefighters went to the hospital after an explosion at a home Tuesday morning. Flames engulfed the house when firefighters arrived, but it was an oxygen tank that gave them the most trouble. "It was a blast, a flash and debris flying everywhere," Kennett Assistant Fire Chief David Horton said.

"All we heard was a big kaboom and a red ball of fire," Captain Bill Monroe said. One of the residents of the house uses a machine to help here breathe. She keeps a spare oxygen tank in the closet. Firefighters didn't know it was there.