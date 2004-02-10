Tennessee Voters Hope to have their Voices Heard

By: Tony Hensley

John Kerry has the lead. But, both Senator John Edwards and General Wesley Clark are hoping their deep roots in the south will win out over Senator Kerry. But, if their hopes fail it certainly adds to Kerry's momentum because, he'll have defeated two contenders who call the south home."

Despite Tennessee 's strong democratic history most voters swung the other way during the last presidential election and while polls show the Massachusetts Senator leading the pack Edwards and Clark hope for an upset.

It's a busy day in South Fulton . Because, it's the only place people in Obion County can cast their primary vote and because folks like Rubert Aimley are determined to give his guy a chance at running for the top job. “I voted for John Kerry and I think he's a good candidate and I think he's going to go up hill with it. He has so far and I believe he will still do it. I hope he can do it. I believe he is a good man." Rubert Aimley said.

If Kerry wins both Tennessee and Virginia it will solidify his front runner status already having won ten of the last twelve primaries. In the meantime, Edwards and Clark hope an upset win would give them the clout to continue campaigning. “I'm a registered Democrat. But, I'm not sure any of these. So, I don't know. I will just wait and see what develops between now and November." Paul Blaylock said.

Tennessee and Virginia offer 151 pledged delegates and more important, continued survival in the democratic race. Larry Midwett says, “The situation with the government now the people may go back democratic. That's what I'm hoping for at least."