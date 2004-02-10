Jail Medical Budget Blown

I nmates with serious addictions can bring serious medical problems with them behind bars, resulting in treatment that's so expensive , it can quickly drain a jail's money. In Wayne County, i t happened because the sheriff had to make sure a sick and bleeding inmate got immediate care at the hospital.

A t the time, the last thing on S heriff L arry P lunkett's mind was the budget ; now that's all he's thinking about. "The inmate was having severe stomach pains , hemor r haging from his mouth and nose , "Sheriff Plunkett says. His immediate reaction , was to take the inmate - J ames S ummitt to get treatment . "I just got another bill in the neighborhood of $ 7,000 ," Plunkett says.

U sually the c ounty gets by on about $4,000 annually. "T his is probably the biggest medical bill I 've entailed in my five years as sheriff ," Plunkett says. The sheriff says the county is responsible for any inmate who needs medical attention. That cost can later be charged to the inmate, but in Summitt's case, he is also facing charges in Indiana, and so he could be taken away for a long time, leaving the sheriff wondering if he'll ever get the money they spent, back. "A s time progresses , we're going to see higher medical bills on people addicted to serious drugs ," Plunkett says.

Of course that means , more tax dollars going towards helping inmates behind bars. I t's something people who live in the county say they're not happy about. " I t just doesn't seem right to me , to spend all the money on one person , speci ally if they're from out of county ," one resident told us.