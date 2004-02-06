Coverage Denied

Jana Scott didn't think about what her insurance would or would not cover when her three year old daughter Maddie swallowed a penny one night several weeks ago. "It was really kind of scary because if it would have flipped it would have cut off her oxygen," Jana says. The x-rays are proof the penny was caught in a scary spot. "We had an ER visit, we had an ER doctor visit, nine x-rays," she says. But the real shock came a few weeks later, in the form of bills and letters. "We received a notice from your insurance coverage needing additional information. We need more information from you before we can process this claim," Jana reads a letter from the hospital. The penny has ended up costing 4-thousand dollars. "They didn't think it was a medical necessity at the time," Jana says.

So how can you tell what your insurance company considers a medical necessity? Randy Ressel is the vice president of sales at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri; he hears concerns about coverage all the time. "Unfortunately most people don't take time to look at coverage, either at group or individual level," he says. Ressel says after an emergency is the wrong time for people to think about their insurance. He says it will pay off in the long run if you ask your doctor questions about coverage and understand your benefits. "It's not fair saying it's not covered, but we could not afford coverage if we covered all these items," Ressel says.

If you're denied coverage you can avoid a lot of confusion by asking your insurance company for a letter of denial. Once it's in writing, no other changes can legally be made. Ask for coverage documents, they will help you determine your child's eligibility. You can also get a master health insurance policy from your insurer, this will help you understand why you were denied coverage. Jana's definitely getting to know more about insurance after her experience. "We're still getting letters in the mail," she says.