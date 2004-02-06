Coverage Denied - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: Wendy Ray

When you get sick you go to the doctor, and if you have insurance you pay your co-pay. Simple enough right? Not always. A recent study found 67 percent of Americans believe they have the right amount of health insurance, but only half of them know what their policy covers. If you don't know you could end up footing the bill you thought insurance would pay. What it all boils down to is homework, you've got to know exactly what you're covered for or you could find yourself shocked when you get the bill. A Heartland family found itself in this very situation, with a big medical bill from a hospital stay a concerned mom says her daughter needed. Nonetheless, when they filed their claim their coverage was denied.

Jana Scott didn't think about what her insurance would or would not cover when her three year old daughter Maddie swallowed a penny one night several weeks ago. "It was really kind of scary because if it would have flipped it would have cut off her oxygen," Jana says. The x-rays are proof the penny was caught in a scary spot. "We had an ER visit, we had an ER doctor visit, nine x-rays," she says. But the real shock came a few weeks later, in the form of bills and letters. "We received a notice from your insurance coverage needing additional information. We need more information from you before we can process this claim," Jana reads a letter from the hospital. The penny has ended up costing 4-thousand dollars. "They didn't think it was a medical necessity at the time," Jana says.

So how can you tell what your insurance company considers a medical necessity? Randy Ressel is the vice president of sales at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri; he hears concerns about coverage all the time. "Unfortunately most people don't take time to look at coverage, either at group or individual level," he says. Ressel says after an emergency is the wrong time for people to think about their insurance. He says it will pay off in the long run if you ask your doctor questions about coverage and understand your benefits. "It's not fair saying it's not covered, but we could not afford coverage if we covered all these items," Ressel says.

If you're denied coverage you can avoid a lot of confusion by asking your insurance company for a letter of denial. Once it's in writing, no other changes can legally be made. Ask for coverage documents, they will help you determine your child's eligibility. You can also get a master health insurance policy from your insurer, this will help you understand why you were denied coverage. Jana's definitely getting to know more about insurance after her experience. "We're still getting letters in the mail," she says.

Randy Ressel from Blue Cross Blue Shield also says a lot of people don't understand their prescription drug coverage. He suggests asking for a generic if it's available and okay with your doctor, or asking for the cheapest brand name drug.

Key Facts About Health Care

While this nation has made tremendous progress in detecting, treating, and preventing disease, not everyone has access to appropriate, adequate medical care.

  • The number of people without health insurance rose to an estimated 41.2 million (14.6% of the population) in 2001 - an increase of 1.4 million people over 2000 figures.
  • The percentage of people covered by employment-based health insurance dropped in 2001, from 63.3% to 62.6%.
  • An estimated 8.5 million children (11.7% of all children were uninsured in 2001.
  • The "working uninsured" - people who have jobs, but not health insurance coverage - together with their families account for 83% of all the uninsured people in the nation.
  • National health expenditures are projected to total $2.8 trillion and reach 17% of the Gross Domestic Product by 2011 compared to its 2000 level of 13.2%.
  • Approximately 80 million persons in the United States are enrolled in health maintenance organizations.

Source: American Lung Association

