Suspect Sought in Landfill Vandalism

By: Susan Stiegman

MAYFIELD, KY -- Kentucky State Police say they are following several leads into one of the biggest vandalism cases they've seen. Trooper Barry Meadows says whoever destroyed Baldwin Excavating's heavy machinery knew what he was doing.

Someone used a track hoe to turn over several John Deere tractors and bulldozers, causing more than $1.2-million in damage. Randy Baldwin owns the equipment. "We put our equipment in the fleet to finish the final process of the job, and Sunday night, the vandals hit us," says Baldwin. Vandalism seems like an understatement. Every one of the machines that were damaged will have to be replaced. But Baldwin is wasting no time. "We've already got the equipment replaced," says Baldwin. "The insurance companies are working with us. It's business as usual."

Business as usual, in this case, means helping West Kentucky Landfill expand. This coveted $5-million project involves creating a new cell. "Our job is to prepare the future of Graves county for more trash and more income. As West Kentucky Landfill expands, people and businesses in the community will benefit and grow."

Trooper Barry Meadows with the Kentucky State Police says whoever is responsible for the destruction must have been very familiar with the landfill site and the equipment to commit such a crime in the dark. Meadows adds that the repercussions will be earth-moving. "It's criminal mischief in the first degree. A class D Felony, but a large civil suit will likely follow. This man's going to be in some trouble."

As for Randy Baldwin and his company, he says he is disheartened, but not discouraged. But he will seek full prosecution when a suspect is caught.