Heartland Hospital Clearing The Air

By: Arnold Wyrick

MT. VERNON, IL -- There's a change in the air at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. The hospital administrators have decided to go completely smoke-free in just a few months. "We are a health care organization, and we know smoking kills 1 in 5 Americans. So as a hospital we feel we need to take the leadership role on this very important public health issue," says SSM Health Care Marketing Director Julie Long.

The change will effect patients, visitors, and all employees. The smoke-free zone will extend to all affiliated offices and nursing care homes with St. Mary's Good Samaritan, both indoors and outdoors. "It's really not image that we're concerned about, as much as just doing the right thing. We know it's going to be controversial. We know this is most likely going to be a tough transition. But we feel it's the right thing to do," said Long.

For now employees have a designated smoking area outdoors. But once the hospital is completely smoke-free they will no longer have an area to smoke in. "They're going to be looking at things like patches, nicotine gum, and smoking cessation classes. Because we want to help as much as possible," said Long.

Some smokers aren't so sure that the hospital couldn't do something to accommodate them while visiting loved ones. "Even if that's the case, there are ways around it. They could ventilate one specific room to the outside, to where that would be the only place in the hospital to smoke," says K.W. Davis of Belleville. But according to Long and some of the non-smoking employees that's not going to be an option. "I think the environment will be much more healthier, which it needs to be," says Nancy Linn RN Cardiac Rehab. "And it will be nicer for our visitors as they enter and exit the building not to smell cigarette smoke."

The hospital will form a task force to advise them throughout the transition made up of people in and out of the health care industry, and who smoke, and don't smoke. November 18th, the Great American Smokeout, is the targeted date the hospital has set forth, to be completely smoke-free.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Smoke-Free Missouri Smoking Facts

72% of Missourians are nonsmokers.

In 1995, 92% of Missouri adults favored restricting smoking in public places. In 1992, 93% of Missouri adults favored restricting smoking in the workplace.



Quick Cigarette Smoking Facts

Cigarette smoking is perhaps the most devastating preventable cause of disease and premature death.

Smoking is particularly dangerous for teens because their bodies are still developing and changing and the 4,000 chemicals (including 200 known poisons) in cigarette smoke can adversely affect this process.

Cigarettes are highly addictive. One-third of young people who are just "experimenting" end up being addicted by the time they are 20.