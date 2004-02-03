Special Delivery Stopped by Police

By: Tony Hensley

HOLLAND, MO -- For the third time in less than two months, Heartland investigators bust someone for allegedly dealing drugs through the mail. The latest case happened in Holland. Just outside of Hayti. Police arrested 32-year-old Santiago Garza on Saturday. Police say, Garza received more than 11 pounds of marijuana through the mail. Suspicious postal workers opened Garza's package and called police.

So, when do postal workers and police have the right to open someone's mail? The Bootheel Drug Task Force says the post office has several techniques to detect suspicious packages and sometimes it's as easy as looking at the address label.

In a small town like Holland you might expect things to move a little slow. But, investigators say the quick thinking of a Holland postal worker led the arrest of 32-year-old Santiago Garza. Garza went to the post office on Saturday to pick up a package. A package Police say contained more than eleven thousand dollars worth of marijuana. Billy Joe Stanfield says, "it was concealed inside the computer. the cuts were taken out and the marijuana was packed inside the computer".

While it's against the law to open other people's mail, Agent Billy Joe Stanfield says they do have the right to flag any suspicious item handled by postal workers. Stanfield says, "normally you can look at the package and by just looking at it it's obvious that the package is just odd."

Stanfield also tells Heartland News that if postal workers suspect a package may contain drugs, K-9 units are brought in to sniff the item. If there is a hit, a search warrant is obtained allowing them to open the package. Stanfield says, "if it's a persons P.O. Box at a post office they they'll go ahead and deliver the package to the post office. Then we get set up and once the suspect picks up the package and starts to walk away with it then we will make the arrest."

Holland native Billy Burse says, he's not surprised to hear about a drug delivery at the Holland Post Office. In fact, he fears that kind of special delivery happens more often than we might think. Billy Burse says, "they should catch all them that try it. if they did they would probably have half of Holland."

Santiago Garza is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Garza