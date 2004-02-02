Deadly Fire

By: Arnold Wyrick

ZEIGLER, IL -- The call came in just after 12:30 in the afternoon on Saturday. But by the time firefighters arrived the house at 113 Ohio Street in Zeigler was completely engulfed in flames.

"They could not make entry because of the heat, and the smoke was coming out the front door. So there was no way they could get inside there," says Chief Robert Partee of the Zeigler Fire Department. "So when I arrived on the scene I immediately went in the front door, because neighbors said there could be a man trapped inside. I found him laying under a piece of the ceiling that fell on him and pinned him down," said Chief Partee.

"He was near a wooden stove, and it looks as though he tried to build a fire in this wood burning stove, and it caught something on fire. He had a fire extinguisher laying real close like he was trying to put out the fire," said Chief Partee.

Neighbors say they saw 52 year old James Roberts just moments before the fire erupted standing on his porch. But then they say he turned and went back inside as smoke billowed from the front door. "Now when he opened the door the oxygen feed the fire, and it must've been too far gone," said Chief Partee.

Roberts neighbors were lucky they didn't lose their home. The flames were so intense they broke out several windows in Thomas Key's home. "It melted a couple of our blinds, and almost caught our curtains on fire. I'm really glad it didn't, but it came really close. I was walking home when I saw the smoke, and I just thought it was my house, and my wife and son were home at the time. My neighbor came and got them out and took them to safety," says Thomas Key.

"James was a very good guy, everybody liked him, and he'd help you whenever he could. And he loved his animals, I'd always see him with his dogs or cats," said Key.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Fire Facts

81% of all fire related deaths occur in the home.

75% of all fires occur in the home.

1700 homes are damaged or destroyed by fire each day.

In most cases, you have about 2 minutes to escape your home in the event of a fire.

Fires double in size every 30 seconds.