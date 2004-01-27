Students Enjoy "Snow Day" at School

By: Kate Scott

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- While many Heartland students got a day off school on Monday due to the weather, Notre Dame Regional High School students were not included. But Notre Dame students did get to enjoy a different kind of "snow day," thanks to their creative teachers.

Senior Kasie Essner spent the day wrapping the high school principal in a white plastic bag, stuffing it full of newspaper, and taping a bikini on the front of it. Ordinarily, that might be a good way for a student to get in trouble. But on a specially designated "snow day" at Notre Dame, turning a priest into a makeshift "snowman" just gets you lots of laughs. "I've always wanted to wear a bikini," joked the principal, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, right before popping a "carrot nose" into his mouth. "This has been my life's ambition...that and the habit."

The contest to build the best snowman using materials like trash bags, masking tape, and crazy hats was an idea cooked up by Notre Dame teachers, to make up for the lack of real snow this winter. "The Monday of Catholic Schools Week is Student Appreciation Day," says art teacher Becki Essner. "We said the one thing kids would really like would be a snow day. We didn't have any yet so far this year...we may have jinxed that I'm afraid...but we came up with the idea to create a snow day."



The students' spirits were definitely lifted by the free "snow" treats that were handed out before lunch. Technically, it was vanilla ice cream. But when you add yellow sprinkles to it, "We have yellow snow," says volunteer Anita Layton with a smile. "We all know what yellow snow is." (Think places the dog may have visited.) "Then we have our own version of little bird dropping snow, with the chocolate chips. So they get their choice."

Giant-sized board games like Scrabble were also part of the snow day fun, with good reason. "What do you do when you're stuck inside on a cold day?" asks Mrs. Essner. "You play a game!"