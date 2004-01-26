Child Porn Ring Investigation Expands

By: Arnold Wyrick

WILLIAMSON CO., IL -- It started out in Jefferson County, and now the investigation into a Child Porn Ring is moving south into Williamson County. Three men already facing charges in Mt. Vernon, and now being charged in Marion, Illinois.

"We are alleging that these incidents took place in Marion. And basically we also decided that we will eventually send at least one detective from Williamson County up to Mt. Vernon to try and identify anymore victims from Williamson County," says State's Attorney Charles Garnati.

State's Attorney Garnati is accusing 21 year old Jarrod Griffith of engaging in a sexual act with a young boy from Marion. And 35 year old David Cameron, along with 41 year old Anthony Banks of taking pictures of the Griffith and the boy together. All three have been charged with Child Pornography.

Police say images captured on several disks recovered at Cameron's home gave them the proof they needed to file criminal charges against the three men. Cameron's neighbors on the other hand say they had no idea what was going on in the house. "It comes kid of close to me considering the guy who's charged with it lives right next door. And it bothers me to know that people are out there still doing this," says Travis Leeper of Marion. "I'd never expected something like that being done right next door to me."

State's Attorney Charles Garnati, meet last week with Jefferson County State's Attorney Gary Duncan, to coordinate how the two would handle the cases in court. "We're doing that for the purpose of trying to do the best job we possibly can. And it doesn't matter if the convictions come out of Williamson County or Jefferson County, as long as we get these guys," said Garnati.