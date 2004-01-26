Winter Hits The Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winter Hits The Heartland
By CJ Cassidy

A Southern Illinois school district experiences some problems Monday, after deciding to keep school open.

"We checked out road conditions this weekend and there were no safety hazard in bringing kids to school," Shawnee High School Principal Brent Boren says. But then a power outage threw a glitch into their plans. "Once we found out the power was going to take a while to come back on we had to consider what to do to get the kids home," Boren tells Heartland News.

That left school employees working by candle-light; making sure parents could pick up their kids earlier than expected, and students packing up with the help of flashlights."Our biggest concern is the heat because we're losing heat without power," Boren says.

Gail Short knows exactly how cold it can get when there's no power.So she drove to her daughter's home in Anna, where she's thankful electric crews had managed to get the power back on."They're out and about you can see their trucks, and see that they're working hard," she says.

Utility workers say they want to put an end to the deep freeze, and that was motivation enough to help them brave the icy conditions.

"We'll stay till everyone's back on." a crew member says.

