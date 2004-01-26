Winter Hits The Heartland

By CJ Cassidy A Southern Illinois school district experiences some problems Monday, after deciding to keep school open. "We

checked out road conditions

this weekend and there were

no safety hazard in bringing kids to school

," S

hawnee

H

igh

S

chool

P

rincipal

B

rent

B

oren says

. But then a power outage threw a glitch into their plans. "O

nce we found out

the

power

was

going to take a while to come

back

on we ha

d

to consider what to do to get

the

kids home

," Boren tells Heartland News.

T hat left school employees working by candle-light ; making sure parents could pick up their kids earlier than expected , and students packing up with the help of flashlight s. "O ur biggest concern is the heat because we're losing heat without power ," Boren says.

G ail S hort knows exactly how cold it can get when there's no power. S o she drove to her daughter's home in A nna , where she's thankful electric crews had managed to get the power back on. "T hey're out and about you can see their trucks , and see that they're working hard ," she says.

U tility workers say they want to put an end to the deep freeze , and that was motivation enough to help them brave the icy conditions.

"W

e'll stay till everyone's back on

." a crew member says.