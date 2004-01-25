A Taste of Winter in the Heartland

A Taste of Winter Moves Through the Heartland

By: Jason Lindsey

1:30 p.m. Sunday

In Southeast Missouri...

Significant icing was reported across Perry County, Missouri with 1/3 to 1/2 inch glaze. Roads were ice covered and extremely dangerous to travel on. The ice and its impact on roads was less across Wayne, Bollinger, and Cape Girardeau counties where there were patchy slick spots.

There was little to no ice from Carter, Ripley, Butler, Stoddard, Mississippi, and New Madrid counties while there was minor icing on elevated surfaces across Scott County.

In Southern Illinois...

Significant icing was reported along and north of a line from Carbondale to Shawneetown. 1/4 to 3/4 inch of glaze has been reported with travel extremely dangerous and in some cases next to impossible.

Icing is significant across much of the area on trees and powerlines. Limbs are down with scattered power outages. Icing was much less significant across the southern tip of Illinois. Slick spots were reported on area roads from Union county across Johnson and Pope counties into Hardin county.

From Cairo over to Metropolis ice was observed on mainly elevated surfaces. A few small limbs were down and roads mainly clear.

In western Kentucky...

Slick spots were found on area roads across portions of Crittenden County with some small tree limbs down.

In contrast only minor icing was observed on elevated surfaces in Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Marshall, Lyon, and Caldwell counties. Roads were clear with a few tree limbs down. There was essentially no icing or at most a trace here and there from Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton counties east across Graves and Calloway county. The trace amounts were primarily in Carlisle and far northern Graves counties.

