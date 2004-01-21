Got Milk? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Got Milk?

By: Wendy Ray

Chances are you've all heard the saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But have you heard this, a bowl of cereal a day can keep the dentist away? According to a dentist from the Centers for Disease Control, eating breakfast can keep your children's teeth healthy and ward off cavities. The study involves more than 4,200 preschool kids, and a Cape Girardeau dentist agrees.

Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisps, Sugar Smacks; they sound like they have too much sugar in them to do any good, but think again! A new study suggests eating a bowl of cereal for breakfast, is good for your children's teeth! Dentist Patrick Ruopp says, "These children are not snacking later or eating and drinking juices with high sugar contents." Dr. Ruopp adds the findings from the study, in this month's Journal of the American Dental Association, confirm that good nutrition means good oral health, and that includes getting your child's day off to the right start with breakfast. The study found kids who skip breakfast are nearly four times more likely to get cavities than kids who eat something in the morning, and even though some cereals have sugar in them; don't worry because most all kids pour milk over their cereal. Ruopp says getting kids into good habits, will help them in the long run. "Developing habits carry on to the rest of life," he says.

It's worth noting, the study involved children who do not live in poverty. Researchers suggest free breakfast programs, that are offered in some schools, can help poor children establish good dental habits.

