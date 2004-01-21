Random Drug Testing in School Approved

By: CJ Cassidy

Neelyville school administrators will now be able to randomly test student athletes and those who drive to school for drugs. The proposal became a policy Tuesday night, after the school board unanimously voted to pass it.

It was a proposal that got underway, thanks to the efforts of one local teacher."As a teacher you hear a lot of things hear what kids did this weekend and so on," Laura Darnell says. She says things have changed a lot since the time she was a student at the Neelyville high school."Students have so many distractions boyfriends girl friends and it affects the learning in the classroom," Darnell says.

And she doesn't want drugs to be one of the distractions her students complain about."For learning to be at an optimum, we need drugs out of the school, so I felt it was time we took some action," she says. Superintendent Larry Graves points out tighter school budgets shouldn't stand in the way of teaching some very important lessons."We'll find the money; it's important we do it we're tight right now but think it's important we follow through with this," Graves says.