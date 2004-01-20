Canine Assists in Capture of Murder Suspect

By: Ryan Tate

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Traffic stops are usually routine for Heartland Police. But Patrolman Corey Mitchell's traffic stop early Saturday morning was anything but typical.

Suspicious activity by the driver led to a search of the exterior of the car by Mitchell's partner. "Argo did his job, he found a narcotic smell on the driver's side door," Mitchell said. Argo is Mitchell's canine partner for the last four years.

Mitchell and other police arrested Cornett Meekins and Stephany Campos, and sent their fingerprints to the F.B.I. Mitchell couldn't believe the results. "Shocked. But you don't leave a state without an I.D," Mitchell said. The F.B.I reported Meekins was wanted in Texas for three murders.