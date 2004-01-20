New Lottery Called a "Win" for Education

New Tennessee Lottery Called a "Win" for Education

By: Kate Scott There's a new "itch" sweeping the Volunteer State, and lots of people are scratching! Tennessee's first scratch-off lottery tickets went on sale at 12:01 Tuesday morning, and in some towns people were lined up to buy them. L

ottery officials are already calling the launch a winning situation, with proceeds g

At Suiter's Service Station in Martin, people lined up and handed over their hard-earned cash to buy a chance to win even more money. It's a moment many of them have waited for, but they say that's not just for selfish reasons. "I think it's about time," says Linn Harper of Martin. "I mean, we've needed a lottery for years, and it's going for education and everything else. And it'll bring more business here, instead of letting it go across state lines." Luis James was on the same page. "It (the money) comes back into Tennessee, and it's known that Tennessee needs all the revenue and help it can get...In my opinion, it's just a wonderful idea."

Part of that wonderful idea includes using the money from lottery ticket sales to create five different scholarships, awards, and grants for Tennessee college students: the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, the General Assembly Merit Scholarship, the Need-Based Supplemental Award, the Tennessee HOPE Access Grant, and the Wilder-Naifeh Technical Skills Grant. If a student meets certain criteria, he or she will be able to receive lottery money to help with school. For example, to qualify for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, a student must live in Tennessee for at least a year, go to an SACS-accredited college or university within the state, and have a GPA of at least 3.0 or ACT score of 19 or higher. A four-year college student who meets these requirements can expect to get 3-thousand dollars per year to pay for education.

That's a plan that makes sense to the Lottery players who talked to Heartland News in Martin. Even if they don't hit the jackpot themselves, they believe the money they spend will help other people become winners. "I'm hoping I win something. I could use the money," says Stephanie Wilson of Martin. "But mainly I want it to help education, to help the kids. I think it's a very good thing."