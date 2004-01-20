Prison Security Problems

By: Tony Hensley FARMINGTON, MO -- How do you lock up a prison even tighter than it already is? That's the question in Farmington. After a second inmate escapes in broad daylight! 41-year-old Nicholas Stillman escaped last Friday. Authorities had no idea how he got away. But, on Monday we all found out how Stillman did it, he traveled 30 miles from the prison inside a locked garbage bin and that's where trash collectors found him!! In 2001, serial rapist Thomas Ingrassia escaped Farmington. He was free for two years. But, Police finally found him in October. He was married and living in Florida under a different name.

So

how are these prisoners making it past security?

The Farmington Correctional Center is one of eleven prisons in the Heartland and while no warden wants an inmate escaping, Pat Smith with the Farmington medium security prison says no matter how tight the security an inmates will find a way out. Pat Smith, Associate Superintendent with the Farmington Correctional Center says, "escapes are possible at anytime".

A 16-foot fence, more than a mile and a half of razor wire and guards at the gate 24/7, you'd think an inmate who walks in here, is here until he serves his time. Smith says, "with the amount of trucks in and out of the facility with the amount of territory we have to cover. We have a hundred and ten acres within the fence. With the amount of staff movement in and out escapes are possible". In the past three and a half years two men convicted of rape escaped from Farmington. In 2001, it was serial rapist Thomas Ingrassia. Then last Friday Nicholas Stillman rode through the gates buried inside a garbage bin. "Since we had this escape we will be reviewing our security measures again and were the short coming was and taking steps to improve that", Smith says.

But, no matter how tight the security, prisoners will always be looking for ways to break out. "Each time we have an incident like this, we'll go back and review our security procedures and make changes. We also do audits throughout the year of security measures. Review whether or not we are operating appropriately. Review whether or not we need to make changes and see if there is new technology that would help us upgrade our security". Smith says.

More than 2,500 inmates serve time at Farmington. A majority are convicted sex offenders. With public safety always the main concern, Smith says they will continue looking at even more safeguards. "Thoroughly searching trucks going in and out. Thoroughly searching individuals going in and out. Making sure you have established proper identification of those going in and out of the facility and you really have to beef up those areas".