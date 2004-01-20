A Lesson to Learn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Lesson to Learn

By: Wendy Ray

BENTON, IL --When you think of emergency help, you most often call law enforcement. But one Heartland sheriff suddenly found that role reversed. Not much can stop Franklin County Sheriff Bill Wilson, but just two and a half weeks ago, a heart attack did. Now Wilson's back at work and getting healthier, but he says what happened to him can happen to anyone.

Wilson has been the Franklin County Sheriff for 14 years. With that position, comes a lot of stress.
"Usually I keep busy and it's a diversity of stuff," he says. And it doesn't allow for much flexibility. "I do a lot more sitting behind the desk and in the car than I do exercise." That lack of exercise is one reason Wilson has struggled with his weight over the years. "I got to well over 300 pounds and I know it wasn't good for me to begin with," he says. Wilson thinks his weight is primarily the cause of his health problems. His first heart attack was in 1991; he was only in his early 40s then, but a few weeks ago at the age of 56, Wilson had his second one. "I hadn't felt really good all that day, I had been rushed all that day," Wilson says.

Sheriff Wilson's daughter took him to Franklin Hospital, where doctors hooked him up to a monitor and found his heart rate was up to 227, more than three times faster than normal. Doctors weren't able to get his heart rate down, and Wilson was rushed to a hospital in Mount Vernon. "They had the bed ready for me, they were waiting for me," Wilson says. Doctors shocked his heart back into rhythm, and then later put a stent in one of his arteries. Now Wilson is back at work and he's trying to live a healthier life. "I'm really now watching my grams of fat, calories, carbohydrates," he says. He's 15 pounds lighter than he was. Wilson feels great and he knows getting to the doctor quickly, was the right thing to do. "When you get to felling low, rundown, you ought to have it checked," he says.

Sheriff Wilson is going to the doctor later this week to talk to him about getting on an exercise program.

