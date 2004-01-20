Escape Plan Trashed

By: Tony Hensley

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO -- This was not the clean get a way one Farmington prisoner had in mind. This weekend the search for 41-Year-Old Nicholas Stillman. He was serving five years in the Farmington Correctional Center for rape. Stillman apparently didn't want to wait five years, so he escaped from the prison Friday. But that's an idea he probably should have tossed out.

Stillman was hiding in several inches of liquid and table scrapes, Stillman came tumbling out of a trash bin putting an end of a prison break that started last Friday. But what he didn't realize, he would be trading one lockup for another. Tim Nelms, the CWI Site Manager says, "the big bags lined inside these big cans. It has air and slop in it and that what's it here". For three cold days, locked inside a big garbage bin was home for forty one 41-year-old Nicholas Stillman. He was found by three workers more than two and a half days after climbing inside to escape from Farmington Correctional Center. Staying inside was something he didn't plan on doing. "This little corner was pried out. It was pushed out about that far. That as far as he could get it pushed out". Tim Nelms said.

Employees with Continental Waste Industries, Inc. says they don't know how Stillman survived without food or water and especially on one of the coldest nights of the year. "I don't see how. He had to be freezing. My guess he probably had hypothermia". Rick Stretch said.

Stretch was standing at the back of the dump truck as they emptied the trash bin and says Stillman came sliding out, flopping onto the concrete right at his feet. Stretch says, "he was soaking wet, freezing cold. You could tell he did make any attempt to try and move very far. He just complained he was cold".

Tim Nelms says he was glad they didn't empty the trash on Friday as they usually do. Nelms says, "If he could have gotten dumped on Friday with it being warm. He could have grabbed one of the guys or came in the office. Escape with a hostage in a pickup or what ever".

Stillman will face additional charges for his escape. Those will be determined later this week. As for Nicholas Stillman, he sits back in the same prison he fled from last Friday.