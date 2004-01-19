Tennessee Lottery Begins

By: Kate Scott

As of Tuesday, people who live in Tennessee will be able to buy lottery tickets without having to cross state lines.

The Tennessee Lottery kicks off with four different types of scratch-off games, with awards of up to a million dollars. While Tennesseans prepare to win jackpots in their own state for the first time, Kentucky Lottery officials are fretting over the potential lost revenue. Kentucky Lottery president and chief executive Arch Gleason estimates the state will lose 48-point-4 million dollars in sales in the 2004-2005 fiscal year once all the games are running. Gleason says the loss could reach 71-point-four million in the next fiscal year.

At Buck's Party Mark in Fulton, Kentucky, store managers say at least two-thirds of their lottery ticket sales come from folks who drive over from Tennessee. Kim Essary is one of them. "I've been driving up here for probably 3 or 4 years getting Powerball tickets," Essary tells Heartland News. "I buy the ticket that goes for so many weeks, and I get the max amount so I don't have to drive so often, because it's about an hour and 15 minute drive."

Whether or not customers like Essary will keep making the drive after Tuesday, when they can start buying scratch-off tickets in their own state, remains to be seen. "We've just got a wait and see attitude," says Robert Nenney, who manages Buck's Party Mark. "We don't think it'll hurt us much to begin with. Tennessee is starting slow and won't have the big games like we have, so we're not real worried about it right now." Tennessee won't get on-line lottery games until March, and probably won't sign on to multi-state games like Mega Millions or Powerball until this summer.

Nonetheless, Tennessee store managers like Beth McMillin were expecting big sales of scratch-off tickets on Tuesday, due to all the interest. "There's a lot of people asking about it," McMillin told Heartland News on Monday afternoon. She spent the day getting tickets ready to display and sell at Suiter's Beer Cave in Martin, as did other store managers all across the state. Tennessee's lottery chief expected a million tickets to be sold the first day. With each one priced between one and five dollars, it's easy to understand why so many Tennesseeans are already counting their luck. "I think its going to be wonderful. I really do," predicted McMillin. "Especially if the money is going to go where they say that its going to. It will benefit our kids here in Tennessee!"