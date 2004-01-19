Vandals Hit Heartland High School

By: Ryan Tate

CAMPBELL HILL, IL --Baseball practice started early at Trico High School this year. But no one knows for sure if the vandal or vandals that destroyed 42 school windows with a baseball bat are actually baseball players.

Sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, the windows were smashed, two Junior High doors were destroyed and two buses had windows broken. "Times have changed. When I saw the number, I kept hoping it wasn't one of our students," Trico High School Principal Jackie Smith said.

Smith says the windows at the school are double-paned. In the cases when both panes were smashed, plywood now replaces it. That means school will be held Tuesday. "We had windows knocked out of the gym 22-23 years ago so it doesn't happen a lot around here," Smith said.