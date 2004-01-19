King Squabble

By: CJ Cassidy

GREENVILLE, MO -- Carlin Henderson and her brother Patrick chose to stay home from school to observe Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Both children are students at Greenville Junior High; one of many schools across the Heartland that chose to stay open on the federal holiday."I wanted to stay home. It gives us an opportunity to learn about it," Carlin says.

Angela Henderson, the children's mother, supports her kids' decision."We learned about it growing up, but my kids aren't, and there's a lot of other kids who aren't. So when they go out into the world they aren't going to learn any of this... and it's things like this that makes them who they are," Angela says.

But as Superintendent Gary Copeland points out not everyone is like the Henderson family. Hesays kids may learn a lot more about doctor king by coming to school than staying at home."We have units we teach on Martin Luther King and other black leaders throughout school year so we do observe it. We just don't call off school," he says.