Rehab Mascot

By: Wendy Ray Is there anything you ever have to do, but you just don't feel like it? I

t would be nice if you had a little motivation to get you going, that's the idea behind a special mascot at one Heartland nursing home.

His name is Sir Oliver; he's only a two year old Pekinese, but he's helping people a few years his senior get through therapy.

Oliver has a lot of personality, "He's a sweet dog," therapy patient Bertha Gilmer says. He's not only sweet, but smart. "You don't find many dogs that does what he does," she adds. Gilmer enjoys her therapy time with Oliver, she says he makes it more fun. Therapist assistant Lani Prater brings Oliver to Life Care Center, he's her mother's dog. "It's just a good way to do upper body exercises, throwing a ball, reaching out, they touch a dog instead of touching an object," Prater says. And Oliver doesn't seem to mind being the goal residents, like Gilmer, try to reach for during therapy. His job as rehab mascot is to motivate seniors to try hard, and it's working. "They're just more relaxed, they just like the experience and usually when the times up, they ask to do it again," Prater says. Each therapy session ends with special one on one time, and that seems to be the most favorite part for residents and Oliver. "If he hasn't been here for a few days everyone's like when's Oliver coming in," Prater says.