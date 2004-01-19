Rehab Mascot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rehab Mascot

Rehab Mascot
By: Wendy Ray

Is there anything you ever have to do, but you just don't feel like it? It would be nice if you had a little motivation to get you going, that's the idea behind a special mascot at one Heartland nursing home. His name is Sir Oliver; he's only a two year old Pekinese, but he's helping people a few years his senior get through therapy.

Oliver has a lot of personality, "He's a sweet dog," therapy patient Bertha Gilmer says. He's not only sweet, but smart. "You don't find many dogs that does what he does," she adds. Gilmer enjoys her therapy time with Oliver, she says he makes it more fun. Therapist assistant Lani Prater brings Oliver to Life Care Center, he's her mother's dog. "It's just a good way to do upper body exercises, throwing a ball, reaching out, they touch a dog instead of touching an object," Prater says. And Oliver doesn't seem to mind being the goal residents, like Gilmer, try to reach for during therapy. His job as rehab mascot is to motivate seniors to try hard, and it's working. "They're just more relaxed, they just like the experience and usually when the times up, they ask to do it again," Prater says. Each therapy session ends with special one on one time, and that seems to be the most favorite part for residents and Oliver. "If he hasn't been here for a few days everyone's like when's Oliver coming in," Prater says.

Prater takes Oliver into work with her once every few weeks. She says studies show dogs help calm seniors and can help lower blood pressure.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly