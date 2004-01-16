Elderly Man Learns Tough Lesson From Teenagers

By: Kate Scott

SIKESTON, MO -- An elderly Heartland man is paying closer attention to every teenager he sees these days.

Seventy-two year old Lester Huering likes to walk around his Sikeston neighborhood for exercise, even though he has to use a cane to get around. That's what he was doing around 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, when he passed a group of teenagers who had just gotten out of school. "They spoke to me and I spoke to them," he tells Heartland News. "And I just kept going down the road, walking toward home."

About two blocks from home, around the 500 block of Center Street, Huering says he saw a shadow come up behind him. He thought he was being approached by a jogger. "As I started to step aside, I felt something in my pocket," he says. "I turned around, and there (one of those teenagers) went, and I felt with my hand and my billfold was gone." Huering recalls. "He was running lickety-split. I hollered real loud at him, and I took off running, but I don't know what I was thinking. I kind of hurt myself when I ran after him, because I work off a crutch all the time."

Several alert citizens heard Huering yelling and called police, while the suspects took off running down Center Street. Fortunately for Huering, they ran right in the direction of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, which was just a few blocks away. Police took them into custody about five minutes later. "What do you say about an incident like this?" asks Sikeston Police Captain Mark Crocker. "A man should be able to walk down the street and feel safe. Kids doing something like this... it's really just a shame." Crocker says two of the teens were charged and taken to juvenile detention, and the others were released.

Police also recovered Huering's wallet Wednesday night, minus 250 dollars in cash. So far, the suspects have only turned over 100 dollars, so this may turn into an expensive walk for Huering. While Crocker says this type of crime doesn't happen everyday, he also says people should be aware that it does happen and usually when they least expect it. "This is one of those spontaneous crimes," he explains. "The kids just saw it. It looked like an easy way to make a dollar. And they took advantage of it." Unfortunately, Huering had to learn that lesson the hard way. "I'm going to keep my eyeball turned around to watch those kids from now on," he vows. "This is going to make me have a little more smarts, I think." He also says from now on, his wallet will stay home when he goes out walking.