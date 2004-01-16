Fourth Suspect Arrested in Child Porn Ring

Child Porn Ring Busted

By: Arnold Wyrick

MT.VERNON, IL --A tip from a 13 year old runaway girl from Harrisburg leads police to a child porn ring in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Now in custody are 41-year old Anthony Banks, 18-year old Greg Hall, 24-year old Greg Shelton of Bonnie and 35-year old David Cameron of Marion. Investigators tell Heartland News more arrests are expected this week.

"While the juvenile was in the custody of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, that juvenile provided information that there were individuals involved in the manufacture of pornography, and they were using juveniles," says Captain Steve Lamar of the Mt. Vernon Police Department. Officers searched Anthony Banks home and found several computers and hundreds of disks full of images with children having sex with adults, and each other. " I would describe this as the most serious case of child pornography that I've seen in 30 years of law enforcement," said Capt. Lamar.

Police also arrested Greg Hall in connection to the search of Banks home. Hall is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, and the manufacture of child porn.

People living along North 7th Street in Mt. Vernon tell Heartland News they had no idea what was going on in their neighbors house. "I've seen a lot of kids going in and out, but you know I didn't think anything about it. They were teenagers, and I just thought there was a younger person living there. The kids would go in and out late at night sometimes. But I didn't think anything of it," says Delta Harrington.

"It's shocking, it explains itself why the kids were going in and out. I have a 12 year old daughter and a 14-year old, and it's really scary because they used to stand out here waiting for the bus. And to think that could be going on under your nose and not even know anything about it," said Harrington.

Capt. Lamar says the FBI is now involved with the investigation and more arrests could be coming in the days and weeks ahead. "Right now it's hard to say how far this thing reaches. We are in the early phase of the investigation, and these guys distributed this over the internet, along with selling the disks around here," said Capt. Lamar.