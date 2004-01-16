Jackson County Squatters
By: Arnold Wyrick
Home sweet home takes on a whole new meaning for some folks living alongside a busy highway in Southern Illinois. All you have to do is look to the right as you're driving west bound on Route 13 and there they are makeshift homes sitting off in the woods just outside of Carbondale, and Murphysboro.
"One thing it's an eyesore as you're coming into town here. You know people can look over here and see all this trash piled up and these abandoned cars. Plus I'm concerned about the person who lives here, being out here in the Wintertime, and in the elements," says Chief Jeff Bock of the Murphysboro Police Department.
The city does have the right to remove the person living on the property even though he's on private property. "But I have no place to take him right now. If we go through here and remove all this stuff and we have no place for him to go or to live at this point," says Chief Bock.
The man who calls the stand of trees just East of Murphysboro, is George Sherrill, a Murphysboro native and Vietnam Veteran. "This is my homeland, I was born on this side of the river. I know God put me here. I was born over in Osmond, see this used to be my playground back here, my own yard," says Sherrill.
But Chief Bock tells Heartland News that Sherrill is violating several city ordinances living the way he is. "Because of the inhumane conditions, there's no toilet facilities, no running water. Plus the environmental hazards with all this stuff laying around here. Ultimately something is going to have to be done. I would prefer that there be some arrangements be made for this person, to have other housing arrangements," said Chief Bock.
Carbondale City leaders are also facing a similar situation with someone who's set up a makeshift home right behind the welcoming sign on the east side of the city. City Manager Jeff Doherty tells Heartland News that they are working with the property to get the people removed, and no trespassing signs put up. And that no one will be allowed to live in the wooded area in the future.
