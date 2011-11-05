Man flees after crashing into mailbox, home in Howardsville

Troopers say a man fled the scene of a crash in Howardsville Friday, after his vehicle hit a home.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Bernice Street.

Troopers say Marquis C. Kimble, 31, of Howardsville ran his vehicle off the road, hit a mailbox and then a residence. He then fled the location of the crash.

Kimble received moderate injures and was taken by private vehicle to a Sikeston hospital.

Kimble was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No word on if any charges are pending.

