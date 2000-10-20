TORNADO GENERATOR BOX (c)1996 William J. Beaty





SCIENCE FAIR NOTES: If you don't need the device to last forever, you

could build this out of cardboard or "gatorfoam" instead of plexiglas.

Use duct tape instead of glue, and use incense sticks to make "smoke"

instead of a humidifier. The bottom panel should not be cardboard,

since it's a fire hazard with incense, or humidifier mist will make it

soggy after awhile. If you use opaque materials, then make a big hole

in one of the side panels and tape clear plastic over it to form a

window. The fan creates the tornado, and the mist or incense smoke

makes it visible. Instead of using an ultrasonic humidifier, you can

use burning incense sticks or cones, but supply a large dish or pan on

the bottom so the burning incense cannot become a fire hazard! If

desired, put a small (15W) light bulb at the rear of the chamber to

light up the mist tornado, and paint the inside of the chamber black to

give good contrast. Try using the "12-volt micro fan" from Radio

Shack, part number 273-240, and run it from a 9V battery. However,

if the slots in the side of your tornado box are too wide, you'll need

a more powerful fan.



Top view of the tornado box looks like this (if the square top panel is

removed) :

||

||

|| four 14" x 24" panels,

=========================== || at least one is clear

|| (glass, acrylic, or

|| || cut a hole and cover it

|| || TOP VIEW with stretched plastic

|| || film.)

|| ||

|| ||

||

|| ============================= panels are positioned to

|| form four slots at the

|| (-------- about 14" --------) corners.

||



The four vertical panels are fastened to square top and bottom plates, but

are not fastened to each other. Gaps between the vertical panels form the

slots. With 18in square top and bottom panels, and 14in walls, the slots

are 1in across, and the square central chamber is 12in. Air rushes in

through the narrow slots at the four corners, swirls inwards to form the

tornado, then exits through the the top. A small fan was installed in the

center of the top plate (with a hole cut for the fan.) The device can be

any size, keeping the scale of the slots about the same of course: with a

12" square inner chamber, the slots end up being about 1" across. The

total height is up to you. My device was about 2ft. tall. If you make

yours lots taller, you either need to use a fairly strong fan, or you need

to make the width of the slots smaller.









The top plate of the version I built was a flat panel with a 2" hole in

the center, with a high speed 120volt 3" box fan screwed over the hole.

Fan air direction was aimed out of the box of course. This type of fan is

available at surplus electronics outlets, and I think Radio Shack carries

one version.



In order that it stand up to many weeks of wetness, I made the bottom of

mine from a heat-formed plexi sheet, formed into a shallow funnel shape in

an oven, w/crude frame to hold the edge, and a piece of ABS pipe used

temporarily to punch the "funnel" shape into the hot, soft sheet. A hole

was cut at the bottom of the funnel shape, and the edge of the hole was

glued to a short piece of ABS sewer pipe. A perforated plexi disk covers

the funnel mouth and provides the flat surface that the tornado needs in

order to form properly. The ABS pipe led down into an ultrasonic

humidifier which provided the marker-mist and made the vortex visible.





_____ boxer fan (cooling fan from mail order surplus)

________|___|_________

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | | SIDE VIEW

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

---___ ====== __----

--_ _-- Shallow funnel-shape for water return, with

| | a disk supported in the center so that the

| | tornado isn't disrupted by the open pipe.

| |

____| |____

| |

| | "Cool Mist" Ultrasonic Humidifier

| | (can be found in some drug stores,

| | or garage sales)

|________|

| |

|________|



Ultrasonic humidifiers normally emit a blast of mist rather than a slow

flow. To eliminate the blast, I plugged the little air-jet aperture down

inside the humidifier's mist compartment with a plexiglas block, with a

few small holes drilled to point downwards. (Pools of water develop

everywhere inside the humidifier, so properly angled air holes in the

small plexiglas plug are needed to prevent water buildup from filling

the air holes.) When the holes are the right size, dense white mist fills

the humidifer and pours out the top like a white fluid. The quick

version: crimp some aluminum foil over the air-jet aperature inside the

humidifier, wrap rubber bands around it to hold it in place, then stab it

with a pencil point to make small holes in the foil. See the

"Touch the

clouds" exhibit article for more info on humidifiers.



The shallow funnel-shape allows the water which builds up in the bottom of

the tornado chamber to run back into the humidifier, rather than pooling

up in the bottom of the chamber and growing algae. Over the heat-formed

funnel I placed a 6" dia. perforated plexiglas disk with 1/8" legs around

the edge. The legs raise up the circular plate so water can run past the

edge, but the slot is narrow enough that debris from museum visitors won't

end up in the humidifier water. The perforations in this flat plate were

closely-spaced 1/4" holes made in a large circle, and the mist from the

humidifier exits through these holes. It is important to provide a

central, flat, unperforated surface for the vortex to "work against", and

therefore this plate has an unperforated center, with a circle of holes

about 3" dia. to feed mist into the vortex from around its perimeter.



I found that optical contrast is important, so I made the two back walls

opaque black, the bottom funnel and plate black, and two front walls

transparent, then I lighted the whole thing heavily from the top and from

slightly behind. If I had to do it over again, I might try installing a

flourescent tube running the length of the box. This tube would need to

be in the rear from the viewpoint of users, but with some sort of light

shields added, so it illuminates the mist column from behind, but doesn't

shine directly in the user's eyes.



To allow people to stick their hands inside, I cut the vertical slot in

the front of the box larger at the bottom, as shown below. This distorts

the vortex, but allows "hands on" access. If you use a tiny, weak fan,

you probably should skip this part, since the large hole will divert air

from the vertical slots and prevent the vortex from forming.



_____ boxer fan

________|___|_________

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | | ENLARGED SLOT FOR HAND ACCESS

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

---___ ====== __----

--_ _--

| |





And last, I built a small electronic controller which allowed users to

vary the fan speed by pushing and holding a "faster" and "slower" button.

(Speed control knobs tend to get wrecked pretty fast in an exhibits

environment, while pinball machine flipper-buttons are long-lasting.) As

the fan runs faster and faster, the tornado suddenly undergoes transition

to turbulence, changing from an onion-layered smoke column into a whirling

turbulent cloud. To preserve the contents of the water tank, the

controller would disable the humidifier if none of the buttons were pushed

for about two minutes. Once the mist had started, there was one last

button which allowed the user to turn the mist off and on, and even to

make "pulses" of mist which would travel upwards in the vortex.



The speed of the fan and the size of the slots must be adjusted correctly

in order to create a robust vortex. I used a handheld incense stick to

inject smoke into the air so I could see if the vortex was working. If

your fan is too powerful, the vortex will be turbulent and won't create

beautiful complicated "onion layers" of laminar flow in the smoke pattern.

The fan's air stream can be slowed by partially blocking its exit with

cardboard and duct tape. If the side slots of the main chamber are too

large and the fan too weak, the vortex will form very slowly and will

vanish at the slightest disturbance. If this occurs, either move the

chamber walls to make the side slots smaller, or find a more powerful fan.



Forever on my "wish list" was to install a scanned laser beam "sheet-of-

light" generator. This would allow visual cross-sections of the mist to

be created. Simply aiming a handheld laser through the rear slot of the

chamber and waving the beam rapidly back and forth through the mist caused

momentary but spectacular "wind tunnel" turbulence patterns to appear, but

I never went any further with this. Shielding the beam would be an issue,

since to be efficient, the illumination must be directed through the mist

column from behind, and towards (but not hitting) the users' eyes.



Other ideas for variations: a sculptor in New York converted an entire

room into a tornado chamber. He/she provided a large exhaust fan in the

center of the ceiling, then arranged a large circle of vertical pipes into

the shape of a skeletal cylinder, with the center of the cylinder pattern

aligned with the ceiling fan. These pipes extended from floor to ceiling,

and each pipe presumably contained its own fan, and a series of holes or

slots running one along side of the pipe. The pipe slots blew air

sideways so all the air in the room rotated slowly, and the central fan

pulled air towards the center of the circle. The large "cylinder" of

pipes acts as the walls of the chamber and provides tangential air jets,

so any air which flows towards the center of the room is forced to spiral

inwards. A powerful vortex forms in the center of the room, extending

from floor to ceiling. A big pile of leaves, shredded plastic, etc.

completes the exhibit.



The Exploratorium museum in San Francisco contains one large, famous

example of a tornado generator chamber. (www.exploratorium.org) Only two

walls are provided, the walls being made of huge curved sheets of

plexiglas, with a fan in the ceiling of the exhibit. Ultrasonic

humidifiers provide mist in the floor of the exhibit. Children can walk

into the device and interrupt the spinning mist vortex.