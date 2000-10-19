The Prescription Drug Plans

Prescription medications can be pretty pricey these days. "I've got a card where I pay seven dollars, without it my medication would cost $105 dollars," says Bob Crawford.

But not everyone has such a plan. Leaving many medicare recipients and low-income seniors strapped for cash just to get the medicine they need. "We see a lot of seniors spending out of pocket money and it's a lot," says pharmacist Jeff Smith.

With the our aging population hitting an all time high and it seem like the price of prescription drugs doing just about the same. Both presidential candidates have a plans, now the details differ on how and how much money they'll spend and cover.

At Tuesday night's debate both presidential candidate R- Governor George W. Bush and D-Vice-president Al Gore touched on their prescription drug coverage views.

"I think one step to make sure prescription drugs is more affordable for seniors and those are the folks who really rely upon prescription drugs a lot these day is to reform medicare system is to have prescription drugs as an integral part of medicare once and for all," says Bush. "I want to streamline the approval of the competing generic drugs and the new kinds of treatment that can compete with them so that we bring the price down for everybody," says Gore.

Here's the basic break down of each plan. Bush proposes $158 billion for medicare prescriptions, gore $253 billion. Bush caps the costs of prescription drugs seniors would pay each year to $6,000, gore caps it at $4,000. Bush provides $48 billion towards immediate prescription drug costs relief, allows senior choice. Gore proposed non-governmental universal health care and also offers senior choice.



Jeff smith is a pharmacist who says researching the differences in the plans will only benefit you. "They sneak a lot of things through, different limitations. Look at each program and it may even be to your benefit to request additional information," says Smith.