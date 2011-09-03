Lt. Gov. Simon kicks off blood drive in DuQuoin

Illinois Lt. Governor Sheila Simon marked the opening of a 3-day annual blood drive today at the DuQuoin State Fair by donating blood.

"This blood drive is an opportunity for southern Illinois residents to come together as a community and give the gift of life," Simon said. "I urge all fairgoers to join me in helping maintain an adequate blood supply, which is a critical component of emergency preparedness."

The blood drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross, and continues Simon's efforts to assist emergency response efforts in southern Illinois.

Simon worked closely with the Red Cross, elected officials, and state and federal agencies to coordinate response efforts to the flooding that swept through the southern part of the state this past spring.

