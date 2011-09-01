Rescued wolves featured at Ill. State Fair

A popular attraction at the DuQuoin State Fair features a pack of rescued wolves.

Two of the wolves were saved in an area ravaged by Hurricane Katrina. The others confiscated from a fur mill in Minnesota.

The pack is on display and performing tricks to teach audiences the importance of protecting these majestic creatures.

You can find the wolf pack along with the great American frontier show at the DuQuoin State Fair through the weekend.

Copyright 2011 KFVS. All rights reserved.