Pruning Plants in Fall

Pruning Plants in the Fall

By Paul Schnare

Monday, October 27, 2003

Pruning seems to be something mysterious to many home gardeners. I quite often get the question “If I prune my shrub now, will I kill it?” Keep in mind that if you want to prune a wild branch here or there, or if you want to reduce the size of a shrub, you can do it at anytime. You will not, under most conditions, kill the shrub.

Now that being said, when you prune will determine when and how your shrub will bloom again. You must keep in mind when a shrub blooms on this year’s wood or on last year’s wood.

Crapemyrtle blooms on this season’s or on this year’s wood. Next year it will bloom on the wood produced in that growing season. You can prune now to reduce the size of your shrub without affecting blooming for next year.

Crapemyrtle sometimes suffers from cold damage in the Heartland. If our winter weather is cold enough, crapemyrtle branches are sometimes frozen, frozen so hard, that only the roots make it through the winter. In that case new shoots would emerge from the roots and all of the dead shoots from the previous growing season would be sticking up above the ground. For this reason I prefer to prune crapemyrtle in the spring just as the new leaves begin to emerge. This way I only have to prune it once during a season, instead of possibly twice.

Azaleas on the other hand bloom on last year’s wood, or on branches produced during the last growing season. Flower buds are set in July through September and then bloom next April. If you reduce the size of your azaleas by shearing at this time of the year, you will remove all of the flower buds that would have bloomed next spring.

Therefore it is best to prune azaleas right after they bloom in the spring. Pruning at that time will not hurt the shrub, and will ensure that bloom buds will be set so that blooming can take place next season.

If you don’t know, or can’t find out if a plant blooms on this year’s or last year’s wood, then use the following rule of thumb: always prune right after a plant blooms. With this rule, you usually can’t go wrong.