A Final Tribute
JOHNSTON CITY, IL -- Sixty years after an American Airman from right here in the Heartland was reported missing in action, his memories are finally laid to rest. 23-year old Jessi Tidwell of Johnston City, Illinois, his crew, and the plane they were on disappeared back in 1943.
"My mom got a telegram at that time; we were all very upset; and all it said was that he was missing in action," Lois Smothers, Tidwell's younger sister, tells Heartland News. The Air Force Gunner, was on a B-24 Liberator when he and his crew disappeared, at the height of World War II. "They went from New guinea to New Britain Island on a weather reconnaissance mission and from letters we got, they contacted them one time after they left the base early in the morning and then they didn't hear from them any more at all," Smothers says.
Tidwell was declared dead a year later, and then awarded a Purple Heart, but there was always one thing missing. "It's 60 years ago that he was lost and all this time he never had any military stone," Smothers says. But with the help of a local monument company, Lois was finally able to lay the memories of her long lost brother to rest. "It was just really something to see," she says.
A brand new grave marker now stands for Jessi Tidwell at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City; a stone that was erected with the proper military ceremony as can only be expected for anyone who dedicates their life to serving their country. "I think it's the greatest thing that could ever happen. We've all wished for it and me especially; I didn't want to die knowing I hadn't done that," Smothers says. Jessi Tidwell is one of tens of thousands of American soldiers and airmen reported missing during WW II and are still missing today.
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after they found about a half-pound of marijuana in a cave.
Nearly $1,000 was raised for Martin Elementary as part of the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser.
Kentucky's Republican governor is downplaying fears that the European Union's retaliatory tariffs could disrupt the booming market for the Bluegrass state's iconic bourbon industry. But Gov. Matt...
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
Researchers in England have discovered 47 gestures or actions dogs use to communicate with us.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Decatur man involved in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot to 30 years in prison.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.
