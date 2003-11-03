A Final Tribute

JOHNSTON CITY, IL -- Sixty years after an American Airman from right here in the Heartland was reported missing in action, his memories are finally laid to rest. 23-year old Jessi Tidwell of Johnston City, Illinois, his crew, and the plane they were on disappeared back in 1943.

"My mom got a telegram at that time; we were all very upset; and all it said was that he was missing in action," Lois Smothers, Tidwell's younger sister, tells Heartland News. The Air Force Gunner, was on a B-24 Liberator when he and his crew disappeared, at the height of World War II. "They went from New guinea to New Britain Island on a weather reconnaissance mission and from letters we got, they contacted them one time after they left the base early in the morning and then they didn't hear from them any more at all," Smothers says.

Tidwell was declared dead a year later, and then awarded a Purple Heart, but there was always one thing missing. "It's 60 years ago that he was lost and all this time he never had any military stone," Smothers says. But with the help of a local monument company, Lois was finally able to lay the memories of her long lost brother to rest. "It was just really something to see," she says.

A brand new grave marker now stands for Jessi Tidwell at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City; a stone that was erected with the proper military ceremony as can only be expected for anyone who dedicates their life to serving their country. "I think it's the greatest thing that could ever happen. We've all wished for it and me especially; I didn't want to die knowing I hadn't done that," Smothers says. Jessi Tidwell is one of tens of thousands of American soldiers and airmen reported missing during WW II and are still missing today.