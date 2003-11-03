Unspoken Illnesses: Foot Fungus
By: Wendy Ray
Have you ever had something wrong with you that you didn't want to talk about? Maybe it was just a wart, or something more serious that was causing you pain. All this week on Heartland News, we're going to be looking at five unspoken illnesses, things that are pretty common but you don't hear about much, because no one wants to fess up they have it. Monday we started off at the bottom of the body, the feet. Foot fungus is definitely not pretty to look at, but it's more common than you might think.
Dorothy Brown's feet haven't always looked like they are today. A diabetic, she started having problems with toe nail fungus a year ago and she's not ashamed to admit it. "I've never been embarrassed until now. No one saw my feet except for my family and the nurses at the hospital," she says. Since she's diabetic, Brown is more susceptible to toe nail fungus, but podiatrist Dr. Hugh Protzel says everyone's at risk of getting it. "Most of the time you get it through a community situation, shower, bath, gym," he says. There's more than one type of foot fungus. "If we're talking athletes foot, the toe nail fungus gets through the break of the skin," Dr. Protzel says. "If it's toe nail fungus, then it usually enters through the end of the toe nail and very slowly works it's way up." It may take a while before you even realize you have toe nail fungus, the effects of athletes foot are immediate. Dr. Protzel says it's important to treat it early, before it gets any worse. "Often times it spreads to other nails or skin and
The good news is, there are oral medications you can take like Lamisil and Sporonox. There's also something similar to a nail polish called Penlac, to make you better. Brown is thankful her drug is working. "There could be a lot worse things," she says.
Dr. Protzel also says that trauma to your toe nails can also cause fungus.
