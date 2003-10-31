Halloween Treats - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Halloween Treats

 

 

Many events are planned for Halloween evening across the Heartland.  Below is a list of some of the events...

 

 

ILLINOIS:

 

  • Carbondale

    “Campus Lake Massacre”

    Campus Lake at SIUC

    Oct. 31 & Nov. 1

    6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

    Parking will be available next to the Engineering Building.

    Tickets: $5 + canned goods; $7 without canned good

    Contact: Eric Haley (618) 203-6218

     

  • Murphysboro

“Fun for the Son Christian Carnival”

First Christian Church parking lot

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Free to the community.

 

 

KENTUCKY:

 

  • Paducah

Barley Regional Airport

Trick or treaters may take their Halloween candy to have it scanned by Airport Security X-ray machines.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

 

 

 

MISSOURI:

 

  • Benton

“Haunted Bus Shuttle”

Begins at 6 p.m. at the Corner Bar & Grill.

Proceeds goto the Kenny Rogers Children Center.

*Must be over 21-years old.

 

  • Cape Girardeau

    “Safe Halloween Trick or Treat”

    Westfield Shoppingtown West Park

    5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  •  

  • Fisk

“Family Fun Night”

Twin Rivers General Baptist Church (located 3 miles south of Fisk on Hwy 51)

Begins at 7 p.m.

Contact: Rev. Fred Applegate (573) 967-9680

 

  • Piedmont

“Children’s Halloween Party”

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Piedmont Eagles Club (on Hwy 34)

Infants to 12 years will win prizes for costumes.

Children 3-12 years can win prizes for games.

Contact: (573) 223-2233

*All children must be accompanied by adult.

 

  •  Miner

“Safe Trick or Treat for Kids”

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Sikeston Factory Outlet

 

 

Powered by Frankly