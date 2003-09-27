Sept. 19 Illinois Scoreboard

Thursday, June 28 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-06-28 17:45:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Germany's Thomas Mueller wipes his face after the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
Germany is out of the World Cup, the fourth defending champion in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage.
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand makes a save during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.
Iran's goalkeeper is sure his team can now compete with the best after stifling Cristiano Ronaldo.
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Referee Enrique Caceres from Paraguay gestures during the group B match between Iran and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.
The World Cup matchups for Spain, Portugal, Russia and Uruguay turned on late video reviews and fans around the globe needed multiple screens to keep up with the drama.
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Isco, center background, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June...
A video replay in injury time gave Spain the goal it needed to win Group B at the World Cup.
