Lake Wappapello overflows temporary levee

Water overflows the temporary levee at Lake Wappapello, washing over Hwy. T (Source: Tyler Profilet) Water overflows the temporary levee at Lake Wappapello, washing over Hwy. T (Source: Tyler Profilet)
Water flows over the top of the temporary levee in the Lake Wappapello spillway Monday morning. (Source: Tyler Profilet) Water flows over the top of the temporary levee in the Lake Wappapello spillway Monday morning. (Source: Tyler Profilet)
Hwy T washed out the Dam at Lake Wappapello (Source: St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) Hwy T washed out the Dam at Lake Wappapello (Source: St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Wappapello Lake dam Sunday morning Wappapello Lake dam Sunday morning

(KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis reported Wappapello Lake's pool elevation was cresting Tuesday at 400.0 feet.

This elevation sets a new record at nearly a foot above the old record of 399.09 set in April 1945.

The current water is being released at 30,400 cubic feet per second are more than three times the maximum that's released through the gate structure on the dam.

At about 2 a.m. on Monday, the lake's water began overflowing the temporary rock berm that was built across the lake's overflow spillway.

According to the engineers, by 11 a.m. the spillway was fully functioning and water over the spillway posed no risk to the dam structure.

Highway T across the dam was destroyed along with the fiber optics and water lines going across the dam.

St. Louis District Commander, Col. Thomas O'Hara said the system is working well.

"We are dealing with historic or near historic events, not just here at Wappapello, but across this part of the country," said O'Hara. "This is just one example of the value of these reservoirs and other elements of our flood risk reduction systems have on the region and how they are working."

According to Stoddard County EMA, things are better than anticipated in Stoddard County on Tuesday morning.

Dale Moreland said flood waters are coming downstream and continue to rise but people have taken precautions and EMA officials are on standby.

There is a partial closure on US 60, according to Moreland, on the eastbound ramp of MO-51 and water on the road from MO-114 to the eastern county line.

Moreland said the current stage of Lake Wappapello is 399.9 and expected to rise to less than 400.0. The outflow at 4 a.m. on Tuesday was 29,100 cubic feet per second and expected to go to 30,100 cubic feet per second.

There are sandbags available at the Stoddard County fairgrounds, but Moreland said you do need to provide your own transportation.

Water from Lake Wappapello flowed over the temporary levee on Monday. The temporary levee was built last week next to the dam.

Dale Moreland with Stoddard County Emergency Management said according to a trooper at the dam water started flowing over a 25-foot section around 2 a.m. Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers informed the Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency around 11:20 p.m. that the water is rising faster than originally expected.

That would mean there could be flooding along the Saint Francis River below the Wappapello dam.

Those within the St. Francis River Watershed are asked to be aware and vigilant and to adhere to the guidance and direction of emergency officials.

Moreland urges residents within two or three miles of the Saint Francis River in western Stoddard County to be prepared for flooding.  He says those living southwest of Puxico, east of Fisk, and around Powe should especially be prepared.

"There are no evacuations at this time." said Moreland. 

Stoddard County EMA Director Kent Polsgrove says there are no new evacuation orders due to the Lake Wappapello flood.

Local fire departments and the sheriff's office have gone door to door notifying residents in the area.  Moreland says everyone in the project area that will be flooded has been notified.

Moreland says there is a possibility that Hwy. 60 get water over the road and be closed later Monday.  As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, Hwy. 60 was still open.

Eric Fuchs, the director of Wayne Co. EMA, says the city of Greenville is flooded as water rises and has no where to go.  He says there were a few rescues overnight Sunday, but for the most part there has been no major safety issues.

Butler County Presiding Commissioner Ed Strenfel says there is a voluntary evacuation order for the Fisk and Qulin areas.

Those living near Hwy JJ and Hendrickson at the Black River are encouraged to evacuate in Butler County as well.

There is a shelter opening at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church at 500 North Main Street in Poplar Bluff.

There is a shelter open at the Lighthouse Christian Church on Hwy. 25 in Dexter.

Clearwater Dam is operating as it should at 90 percent flood storage capacity, according to the Emergency Operations Center set up at the Poplar Bluff Police Department.  As of 4 a.m. Monday, Clearwater Lake reached 563.1.  The rim of the spillway is 567.  Based on estimated rainfall runoff, Clearwater Lake could crest at 567.5 by Friday. 

The Army Corps of Engineers increased the release through the conduit at the spillway to 4,000 cubic feet per second at 7 a.m. Monday. The release may be increased to 9,000 cubic feet per second during the day.  That would be the largest released ever made at Clearwater, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The lake stage at Lake Wappapello as of 8 a.m. Monday was 398.28 and rising with a projected crest at 399.2.  The current outflow of the lake is about 15,000 cubic feet per second and is expected to increase to 23,450 cubic feet per second.  There are no problems with the dam as it is functioning as designed, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

The increased release will put a lot of water downstream and flood several areas in Stoddard County.

