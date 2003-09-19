Melaina’s Magical Playland is located at Cape County Party North and has become a very popular place for parents to take children of all abilities to play.

Jeff Cunningham comes to Heartland News from the Sooner State and anchors Heartland News at 5, 6, and 10 and Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 KBSI.

Jeff is a 5 time winner of the Best TV Anchorperson award by the Illinois Broadcasters Association, most recently in 2014. Jeff has awards from the Associated Press and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters for spot news coverage and feature story writing. He received an regional Emmy nomination and national award from the Muscular Dystrophy Association for a series of stories concerning his daughter, Melaina. With generous help from all around the Heartland, Jeff and his wife were able to raise more than $1,000,000 to build an all-inclusive park in her memory. Melaina’s Magical Playland is located at Cape County Party North and has become a very popular place for parents to take children of all abilities to play.

Jeff is married to Andrea, a speech pathologist. Their daughter Holland Rose was born in September of 2009. Their ‘other' kids are Heidi, a Boxer, and Ping, a rescue dog they think is a Lhasa Apso. Jeff is an avid golfer and is trying to work his way around to all the local golf courses in the Heartland.

E-Mail Jeff ?