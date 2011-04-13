Teen crashes into utility pole, cited for improper lane use

Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was chosen by the public as a winner for preservation funding.
Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was chosen by the public as a winner for preservation funding.
Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky say two men are facing charges after a deputy found drugs and other items in a car.
Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky say two men are facing charges after a deputy found drugs and other items in a car.
A two vehicle car crash has left two people with major injuries in Williamson County on Thursday, November 2.
A two vehicle car crash has left two people with major injuries in Williamson County on Thursday, November 2.
Fire crews reported to the scene of a trash fire in Scott City on Thursday, November 2.
Fire crews reported to the scene of a trash fire in Scott City on Thursday, November 2.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Mt. Vernon, Illinois due to severe water leaks.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Mt. Vernon, Illinois due to severe water leaks.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.