Teen crashes into utility pole, cited for improper lane use

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger were both wearing a seatbelt and had minor injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police, a DuQuoin teen lost control of her car and hit a utility pole.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage by ISP.

ISP says on Tuesday, a 19-year-old from DuQuoin was driving south on U.S. 51, just south of White Pine Road, when she drove off the right side of the road into a ditch and hit a utility pole.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

