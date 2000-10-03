How Do You Remain Master of Your Domain?

Stolen property is usually something you can get your hands on... Something tangible -- retrievable. But some things are not, as Jim Heiden found out. He claims his internet property is stolen, and he's having a heck of a time getting it back.

Heiden began his internet oddyssey last April, and life hasn't been the same since. He's outspoken, determined, and insistent, though, and that may be enough to see him through. "All they've got is my money, and all I've got is the proof it's in my name..uh, that we paid for it," says Heiden. Heiden is a man on a mission...a mission to reclaim what he says is rightfully, legally his.

It's all about the web-address, or domain name of "thefrontpagenews.com". Jim claims he registered the name with the proper authorities in april of last year... Why frontpage news? "Ever since i was a kid, the front page news has always been a, you knoiw, uh, a standout...if you really help somebody, heck you could make the front page news, you should make the front page news," claims Heiden. Jim had great ideas to develop his newly purchased web site, but immediately began having problems securing confirmation that the name was under his ownership. But Heiden carefully kept a paper trail of documents. Including the registration confirmation that came more than two weeks late, and the final confirmation that came months later. Heiden says, that's when he became suspicious. And those suspicions were confirmed when he was browsing the internet one day and found someone else had already filled thefrontpagenews.com with their own content. He called the number he found on that page, and he called a lot of other people, too, But never got a straight answer. "I bet I've called them a-hundred times. No one answers, all you get is a recording, and then they hang up. You can't even leave a message," says Heiden.

We tried calling some of the people involved in registering Jim's domain name, and couldn't get through either. It's a merry-go-round with no answers. What're they doing now? "Nothing," says Heiden. What is Jim Heiden gonna do? "We're gonna have to go to court," says Heiden with resignation.

Heiden understands this is a David and Goliath story, but armed with his records, and a healthy dose of righteous indignation...he thinks he'll win. "Why should I reasonably expect that I should have to pay twice for something that's rightfully mine. I have a set of golf clubs in the garage I haven't used for a year-and-a-half, and I don't think that gives you the right to go in there and take them, does it?"

