Election Results: DuQuoin mayoral race

Election Results: DuQuoin mayoral race

Unofficial results with 12 of 12 precincts reporting in the DuQuoin mayoral race:

John Rednour  854  50%  (W) 

Guy Alongi       838  50%   

