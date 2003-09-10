Allergy Action Plan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Allergy Action Plan

 

 

Allergy Action Plan
By: Wendy Ray

Can allergies be worse in the fall than spring? According to a new list of the nation's top 50 fall allergy capitals, that answer is yes. St. Louis, Nashville, Louisville, and Memphis make the list. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America wants you to have an allergy action plan to help you get through the fall.

You can find more about allergy action plans by clicking here:

http://allergyactionplan.com/

