Steve Seyller - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steve Seyller

Steve Seyller - Jackson, MO Steve Seyller - Jackson, MO

Steve Seyller - Jackson,MO

Steve is a Master Gunnery Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He is currently supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom overseas. He is assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 48 out of Great Lakes, IL. He is missed by his wife Sue, and his children Christina, Jessica, Jason, and Steven in Colorado.
Powered by Frankly