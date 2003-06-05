Patricia Bridger, daughter of Tom and Billie Bridger Sikeston, Missouri.

Patricia is now in Parris Island South Carolina in the Marine Basic boot Camp. Patricia decided she wanted to be a Marine and in less than one month she was gone to Basic training. Even though she is not in active duty, she is still a Hero. Her strength and courage to do something that she believes in makes her a Hero.

She will graduate from her basic training on June 20th, 2003, and will finally be a Marine.