Specialist Brannon Bullock, Simpson, IL.

My middle son and the father of 3 of my grandchildren, is the family hero.

Brannon was deployed from Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. on April 3rd., he is serving in Iraq with the 5th. Combat Engineering Battalion.

His wife Lisa, sons Cody and Brannon Wayne, daughter Hollies, brothers Bill and Shane, sisters Brenda, Shanna and Shaura, dad Wayne, Granma Hazel, his Mother Madeline and many other relatives are all waiting and praying for his safe return home.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the men and wemen representing the U.S.A. all over the world.

We love you Brannon

Your Mom,

Madeline Vinyard