Sergeant Jonathan Tucker, from Paducah, Ky., a member of the 1174th Transportation Company Tennessee National Guard from Dresden Tennessee was deployed to Kuwait in support of the U.S. Army and Marines there. Jonathan is supported by His wife, Nichole and 9 month old Daughter, Katelynn, His Mom, three sisters and me his Dad. We are all very proud of Jonathan and hope and pray that he will be home soon.

Wayne Tucker