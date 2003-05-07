Massac County Hit Hard by Tornado

By: Associated Press

(Massac County, IL)--The director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is heading to Southern Illinois to assess damage from a storm that left two people dead, at least 20 injured and dozens of homes damaged or destroyed.

Director Bill Burke this morning confirmed that tornadoes had touched down in Massac and Pulaski counties. He says between 36 and 40 homes and mobile homes were destroyed in Massac County.

The storm killed two people. Massac County Coroner Steven Farmer says 65 year old Miriam Houchins was found lying face down in a pond roughly 100 yards from her home. Pulaski County Coroner Lisa Tarpley says a Grand Chain man also was killed.